What a great day of partnership to be a blessing to others! On Saturday, December 21, 2019, the Roanoke Valley Chapter of Jack & Jill of America Inc., the Renaissance Academy, Elle Academy, and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., Beta Chi Omega Chapter came together to provide “Sock for Seniors”. Over 160 pairs of socks were donated to the residents at Salem Health & Rehab! Over 150 socks were donated to the Rescue Mission!