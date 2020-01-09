Altruists crown queen at 66th Debutante Ball

Kameron Washington-Brown, daughter of Johnny and QuoVadis Washington-Brown, was crowned queen of the 2019 Debutante Ball held December 27 at The Hotel Roanoke and Conference Center. The 66th production of the event sponsored Annually by the Altruist Club of Roanoke.

Kameron, a senior at William Fleming High School, escorted by Micah Jones (also attends Fleming), son of Leonard III and Verna Hoapili-Jones, was sponsored by The Roanoke Branch of the NAACP. Kacelia Ferrell of Roanoke served as her lady-in-waiting.

First runner up was La’Sha James, daughter of Marlena James-Bolden. La’Sha, a senior at William Fleming High School as escorted by Samuel B. English III, who attends Patrick Henry High School. She was sponsored by William Fleming High School Class of 2005, and her Lady-In-Waiting was Mila Lewis of Roanoke.

Jada Allen, daughter of Peter and Sophia Allen of Roanoke, second runner up is a senior at Northside High School. Her escort was Jovan Wilson who attends Hidden Valley High School. Allen was sponsored by Blue Ridge Senior Services and her Lady-In-Waiting was Makayla Hopkins.

Brandon Keith, a seventh-grade civics and economics teacher at Andrew Lewis Middle School in Salem, served as this year’s grand marshal. Keith is the son of Catherine J. and James D. Keith of Roanoke. He is a 2008 honor graduate of Patrick Henry High School and a 2012 graduate of Virginia Tech with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in History. He also received a Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership in 2018.

The 2020 Debutante Ball is currently gearing up. If you are interested in becoming a debutante or would like more information about the organization or the ball, please contact Andre’ Peery , who serves as president of the Altruist Club at 521-0530.

Throughout the Altruist Club’s existence, funds raised during the ball have been awarded in the form of scholarships and grants total more than $250,000!