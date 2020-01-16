Smart Set Sisters Holiday Gathering

Yes, Smart Set sisters know how to have a great time. On December 7, 2019, Smart Set Sisters and Setters (spouses) gathered at the Holiday Inn Tanglewood for their annual Christmas party. With the space transformed by Smart Set Sister Gwen Thomas and her husband, Smart Setter Booker Thomas, the group was in for an evening of elegance and fun. Smart Set sisters Gwen Thomas, Elizabeth McClenney and Stephanie Harper did a super job in planning the event. They carefully thought of every detail, the music, food, and games to insure that everyone would enjoy the evening. And that we did!

Roanoke Chapter Smart Set, is a member of a small national organization for women organized in 1937 by a group of friends who met at Dunbar High School in Washington DC. Today, there are 26 Smart Set Chapters with a total membership of 650 nationwide. We are intentionally small, an average of 20 women per chapter with no more than two chapters per state. Our smallness allows us to establish personal friendships in many places. Friendship inspired the organization of the Smart Set and today, the bonds of friendship of the National Smart Set are manifested from coast to coast.