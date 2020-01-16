Roanoke Chapter, Girlfriends spread Christmas Cheer

The Roanoke Chapter of Girlfriends was instrumental in spreading Christmas Cheer in the Valley during the holidays. Bethany Hall was the benefactor of their benevolence.

President, GF Carolyn Patterson and members of the Civic Project Committee, Girlfriends Saundra Butcher, Carol Shropshire, Thelma Haynesworth, and Patricia Henry visited Bethany Hall and provided them with requested items needed for the residents. They were given a tour of the newly renovated facility.

Mayor Sherman Lee was also on hand for this auspicious Open House occasion. The members had an opportunity to meet the staff and the Director, Jeannie McCormack. A delightful re-past was enjoyed by all in attendance.

The Girlfriends look forward to providing Bethany Hall with additional items for their residents in March.

Girlfriend Saundra Butcher is a Member of the ARCH Board which provides funding for this treasured facility. Girlfriend Chairman Mollie Deberry was unfortunately unable to attend the festivities.