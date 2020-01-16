Local Chapter Chums delivers Holiday Joy

The Roanoke Chapter of Chums, Inc. delivers holiday joy and cheer to the children at Angelle’s Place Childcare Center, located on Hershberger Road. Each child was presented with hats, gloves, and a toy.

Earlier in the year the Chapter donated physical education equipment to the center, such as balls, jump ropes and hula-hoops along with preschool instructional materials and manipulative.

Angelle’s Place is a local licensed Child Day Care Center that has been opened for 3 1/2 years. The center has a maximum capacity for 64 children and accepts children ages 1 month – 12 years-11months.

Sam and Angelia Stone are the owners and Stephanie Campbell is Head Teacher.

There are 36 chapters of Chums in the United States. Chums, Inc. has been involved in serving those in need in their respective communities and ensuring that the National Theme of “listen to the children, enrich their lives” is not just words on paper. This past year the Chums collectively served 23,797 children and donated $158,968 to child based projects.

The Roanoke Chapter will celebrate the 60th Anniversary in March of this year.