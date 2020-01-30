SCLC MLK march spotlights youth

by S.Rotan Hale

On a blistering cold Monday, Jan. 20, organizers of the local Chapter Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC) held the annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Youth Day March.

Following tradition, a sizable crowd of supporters gathered at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Bridge on 1st St. NW in downtown for the march that was led by the marching band from Patrick Henry High School.

This year’s march proceeded to Roanoke Catholic Church, on North Jefferson St. where the official program was held. George Miller, retired coach RCPS, served as program MC. Among those featured was the Patrick Henry/William Fleming Combined Gospel Choir directed by Jeff Williams that got the spirited celebration underway.

The program is one that in Rev. King’s honor focuses on the youth. With that, several exceptional area high school students were chosen and received awards presented by organization president Pernellar Chubb-Wilson and Bishop Edward Mitchell, VP.

Alex Paras, a student at Roanoke Catholic School read an essay that was based on King’s principles. She would later be one of several students to receive awards during the program. Other award recipients were: Rahmani Cobb and Simran Drakford (Patrick Henry HS); Karen Garcia-Paz, Deaquan Nichols and Kameron Washington Brown all of William Fleming HS. Also a step team from Addison Middle School performed as part of the celebration.

Keynote speaker was Dr. Tennille Curtis who first spoke on elements of her life story and being inspired by her godmother. Although Curtis mysteriously never mentioned her name, she did however say her godmother was awarded the Congressional Gold Medal (2016) due to her participation, along with many others, in the historic Selma/Montgomery March of 1965.

“Because of my godmother’s time and efforts to educate me on the fight Dr. King and others experienced, I then began to open my eyes to all the struggles and injustices this world has to offer,” she stated. “… Thanks to my godmother she taught me the secret to any struggle and that is: #1– never give up; #2 –let your light shine.

She told an interesting experience as a young impressionable school-girl. In a meeting with her parents, the teacher and school principal, to her amazement she overheard someone say to her mother, “she’s a very sweet girl but I just don’t thing she’s smart enough.”

Leaving the meeting Curtis said her mother told her to “never give up hold your head high and no matter what others say about you–remember that you are special. Give love not hate and let that show just who you are.”

Curtis said such experiences empowered her as she completed her doctoral degree while pregnant and working two jobs and being placed on bed rest during the last two months of the term.

To this day her mother’s message has continued to inspire her and resonates through her immediate family, husband, Patrick Curtis and particularly to their young son Patrick, Jr. who both attended the affair.

After her speech Chubb-Wilson presented Curtis with an award recognizing her accomplishments.