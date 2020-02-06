13th annual Black History Month Art Contest voting starts

U.S. Cellular has announced the top 10 drawings in the company’s 13th annual Black History Month Art Competition with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia, now on display in local retail stores. The public is encouraged to visit select local U.S. Cellular stores to vote on their favorite piece of artwork!

In January, Boys & Girls Clubs members created original 8.5 x 11 pieces of artwork in recognition of influential African-Americans, including business people, athletes, historical figures and celebrities. The 10 finalists’ artwork were chosen by representatives from the Boys & Girls Club based on creativity, quality, interpretation, clarity of theme and overall impression. The artwork is now on display in select U.S. Cellular stores until February 29 and anyone 18 and older can visit a store to vote for their favorite. The top three vote-getter winners will be announced in March and prizes include gift cards in the following amounts: $500 for 1st Place, $200 for 2nd Place, and $150 for 3rd Place

“The artwork created by the talented children from the Boys & Girls Club is truly inspiring and something we are greatly honored to host in our stores,” states Bertram Daniels. “This is a program that we look forward to all year and is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate Black History Month and the diversity of this country.”

To vote, visit U.S. Cellular locations at: 4760 Valley View Blvd, Ste. 30, Roanoke, VA; 832 Tanyard Road, Rocky Mount, VA; 1420 West Main Street, Salem, VA; and 103 Conston Ave., Christiansburg, VA.

No Purchase Necessary. Entrants who are minors must have parental consent to participate in the contest. Official Contest Rules, including full entry details and Finalist and Winner selection criteria/voting are available by email request to the Media Contact named below.

