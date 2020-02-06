Farmburguesa opens in the city

Restaurateurs incorporate local products into their gourmet burgers.

After months spent seeking a Roanoke location, owners Jimmy Delgado (pictured left), Kat Pascal and their family were introduced to the former Norberto’s Restaurant space located at 1908 Memorial Avenue.

The building had previously been gutted, making it attractive for prospective tenants and a customized build out.

Having opened their first business in Roanoke, Kat and Jimmy were familiar with the location. Spotless America, their commercial cleaning business is housed in the Roanoke Colab located just around the corner on Grandin Road. Following the success of Spotless America, the couple opened the original Farmburguesa, a small, quaint spot with seats for about 12 people in Vinton in 2018. They wanted to give customers a taste of their South American burger cuisine. People quickly fell in love with their gourmet burgers, and began petitioning the couple to expand in the popular Grandin Village.

The new 1,400 square foot restaurant has seating for 34 and employs 8 full-time workers. It features an open kitchen concept offering 8 gourmet burgers, 4 beers on tap, wine and soft drinks. New to the restaurant is a special brew from Big Lick Brewery, LULO Extract, created from a popular Colombian fruit and made especially for Farmburguesa.

Kat and Jimmy go to great lengths to source as many ingredients as possible using growers and businesses in the Roanoke Region and New River Valley…from spices to tomatoes to beef. They also contract with many local vendors for the professional services required for operating Farmburguesa and Spotless America.

In addition to raising their two boys and running three businesses, Kat and Jimmy support many area non-profits in the community, and participate on numerous boards including Blue Ridge Literacy and Roanoke City Schools Central PTA.

We wish them the very best of luck in this new location. Farmburguesa is open daily from 11 am – 9 pm. Learn more about the restaurant by visiting www.farmburguesa.com.