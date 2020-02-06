Bowers announces mayoral run

Former Mayor David Bowers launches campaign as independent candidate

by S. Rotan Hale

During a press conference held Tuesday (Feb. 3) at his law office on Church Ave. downtown, former mayor David Bowers, 67, officially announced his bid to run for mayor of the city!

Bowers–a long-standing Democrat, is known as a real people person. He served as mayor for 16 years (i.e. from 1992 to 2000 and again from 2008 to 2016.) Should he win, he’ll be the first mayor elected under the new process–moving municipal elections to November in accordance with national elections.

He spoke highly of present Mayor Sherman Lea, and said it was because of his respect and admiration for the fellow Democrat, that he chose to run as an Independent.

A major point that seemed to be a running theme leading to his decision to run was his concern that City Council’s decisions did not reflect the will of the people.

“In 1992, I won the Democratic nomination for mayor… ushering in a new generation and new ideas for progress in our city,” he said. “I learned from my mentors (listing past mayors), that you can’t have progress in Roanoke without the participation of our people.”

“I’m running for mayor on the promise of progress for Roanoke and a promise that the people of Roanoke will be listened to and be a part of that promise,” Bowers continued.

His entire speech clearly emphasized citizens’ role in the decisions behind his proposed progressive plan. From prepared remarks he presented several points as evidence of the city’s lack of citizen inclusion, and followed with a list of “10 ideas” as areas significant to moving the city forward, should he be elected.

Among them were such issues as…

New Police Chief: Bowers’ proposed to work fully to ensure a smooth transition between Police Chief Tim Jones and his successor.

“I want to make sure that we have good connections and good relationships between the new chief and particularly the African American community.”

New school superintendent: a hot topic considering Dr. Rita Bishop, will retire at the end of the school year after 13 years in the position.

Smart Start: In accordance with the United Way’s newest initiative “Smart Start” that promotes early childhood (Pre-K) education.

Bus Station: After council already spent $200K on a consultant’s rejected inter-modal downtown bus station proposal, Bowers offered a revised “point-to-point” Valley Metro routing system as an alternative. His concept focuses on the idea of waste in every bus needing to come through downtown.

Good Jobs: Exploring new ideas and new ways to bring good jobs to the area, Bowers highlighted health care giant Carilion and others as viable partners in this effort.

Tourism: Bowers mentioned a tourism summit as a means to bolster expansion and introduce new initiatives for the city’s tourism industry.

Homelessness: Bowers spoke on the need for a regional homelessness task force and emphasized the need for localities to “take care of those unfortunate souls.”

Traffic Congestion: An issue that Bowers sees as being overlooked for years is the construction of 13th St. Bridge, southwest, creating a commercial corridor connecting Belmont, Waverly Place and Kenwood Southeast. He said doing so would also help to decongest Orange Ave. (Rt. 460) traffic.

Overhead Utility Lines: In an effort to prepare the area for the future, the former mayor introduced “burying our ugly overhead electric and utility lines…one block at a time.” European cities buried theirs after WWII and it would help to alleviate power outages and damage from violent storms.

Dedicated City Employees: His final point highlighted the vast number of individuals in city government who contributed to Roanoke being a 7-time All America City Award winner. Bowers referred to them as “ground-workers” of such a lofty achievement and voiced support for pay equal to the work. “Roanoke’s people are also the best,” Bowers added in closing.

“Its time, once again, for them to have the best in Roanoke City Council, a council that listens to its employees, its neighborhoods, its businesses and its people.”