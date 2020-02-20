Local college fair highlights HBCUs

by Shawn Nowlin

More than 300 teenagers throughout Roanoke Valley visited William Fleming High School on February 15 for a college fair that highlighted Historically Black Colleges and Universities. The event, which lasted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., gave students and parents an opportunity to ask questions, network, and accumulate financial aid. Despite being open and free to the public, pre-registration was encouraged.

At least one representative was present from twelve HBCUs: Shaw, Howard, Hampton, Norfolk State, Winston Salem State, Va State, Va Union, Lincoln, NC A&T Univ; University of Lynchburg, Bluefield State and Bennett College.

“People died for us to have the right to go to college and learn so it’s imperative that we pay it forward and tell others why they should take advantage of education opportunities,” Bluefield State College Admissions Counselor Susan Gore said.

“These events are very important to make sure our kids know about all of the resources available to them,” said.

As an admissions counselor for Virginia State, Chanel Stafford is a liaison between the university and the public. Her responsibilities include recruiting, admitting and enrolling undergraduate students.

“It is important that this HBCU Fair took place during Black History Month because HBCUs are Black history,” Stafford said before adding, “The fair also had different sororities and social groups present that are also integral to Black History. It was important that Virginia 529 was present as students need a way to pay for college because it can be rather expensive.”

Jaime Carter, 17, was one of the students who received admittance to North Carolina A&T after showing her transcripts and resume. The Franklin County native said she wants to study photography in college and eventually work for Black Entertainment Television (BET).

Another student, Kyree Barnes, said Saturday was the first time that he’s ever spoken to an HBCU admissions counselor, but it won’t be the last. High school junior Paris Smith traveled from Richmond with her parents to attend the HBCU Fair. All three said they had a productive and enjoyable experience on Saturday.

During his undergraduate years at North Carolina Central University, Josh Crump says he learned how to network, be unapologetically authentic and cultivates genuine relationships. Today, Crump is an admissions coordinator at Shaw University. When asked what students can do to separate themselves from their peers, he responded. “By taking courses related to what they want to major in as soon as possible. Test scores and grade point averages are not the “be all end all.”

Event coordinator Lorena Wilson encourages students to take full advantage whenever they get a chance to interact with a college representative.

“I am honored to be involved with this amazing annual event because it allows our students to have a choice. HBCUs were created for African American students so they can have an opportunity for a better education,” Wilson said. “Some of the best lawyers, athletes, judges, leaders and entrepreneurs are products of HBCUs. Our future was represented here today.”