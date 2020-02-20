Norfolk Southern shifts workforce to PA

Rail operations and more than 650 employees remain in Roanoke

Norfolk Southern has announced the closure of its Roanoke Distribution Center in Virginia and the planned transfer of the work associated with its Roanoke Locomotive Shop to Altoona, PA. Roanoke Locomotive Shop mechanical employees will have the opportunity to transfer to the Juniata Locomotive Shop in Altoona and will be eligible for relocation benefits.

This difficult but necessary decision reflects the importance of ensuring the company maintains the right mix of people and facilities, in the right locations, to deliver exceptional customer service. This decision follows a 48% decline in coal tons shipped since 2008. Norfolk Southern also has seen a 22% reduction in our locomotive fleet since late 2018, reducing the volume of locomotive maintenance and repair required to operate safely.

We maintain a longstanding affiliation with the Roanoke area and the many generations of highly talented men and women who have worked for NS in Roanoke, which makes today’s announcement especially difficult. Norfolk Southern will continue its presence and operations in Roanoke, employing more than 650 people in the Roanoke Valley.

Norfolk Southern experienced a 48% decline in coal tons shipped since 2008, and further declines are expected. Norfolk Southern also has seen a 22% reduction in the locomotive fleet since late 2018, reducing the volume of locomotive maintenance and repair required to operate safely. As NS continues to evaluate its operations and network, the company determined it could no longer support two separate heavy-repair locomotive facilities. Norfolk Southern determined that the most appropriate location on its network for its major locomotive facility is the Juniata Locomotive Shop in Altoona, Pennsylvania.

It is anticipated that affected employees at the Roanoke Distribution Center will continue working through approximately April 18, 2020, and personnel at the Roanoke Locomotive Shop through approximately May 18, 2020.

All mechanical workers – approximately 85 individuals – will be offered the opportunity to relocate to the Juniata Locomotive Shop and continue their employment with Norfolk Southern. Nineteen clerical positions will be eliminated.