Roanoke Scout achieves “Eagle” Rank

Marques D. Wilson II has recently been awarded the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest rank in Boy Scout of America! He was initially a member of Troop 120 in Roanoke but finished his scouting with Troop 39 in Salem.

Along with his rank, Marques earned three Eagle Palms, with each Palm representing three months of leadership service and five additional merit badges.

Marque is a 2019 graduate of Patrick Henry High School and a freshman at the University of Lynchburg where he is on the track team and majoring in Criminology.

Good luck to Marques in all of his future endeavors. He is the son of Marques, Sr. and Tia Wilson.