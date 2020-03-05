Two Time State Wrestling Champion

Congratulations are extended to Ricardo Harrington, a junior at Patrick Henry High School for winning his second state wrestling title on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 in Ashburn, VA! Ricardo won the championship title with a final score of 5-1 in the 170 pound weight class for the 5 (A) title. Ricardo’s season record was 49-0 and his career record is 120-9.

Ricardo currently has a 3.7 GPA and his future plans are to attend VA Tech after graduation and major in medical sciences, then go on to medical school to pursue a degree in anesthesia.

He is the son of Ernest Harrington and the late Kimberly Harrington; grandson to Marian Harrington and Linda Mays.