Trish White-Boyd announces City Council candidacy

by S. Rotan Hale

Supporters of Councilwoman Trish White-Boyd packed Melrose Branch Library’s main atrium Thursday, Feb. 27 for her announcement to run for Roanoke City Council in the 2020 election. White-Boyd is seeking to hold the council seat she was appointed to in 2019–vacated then by Councilman John Garland.

The Florida native came to the area in 1984. She currently is owner/administrator of Blue Ridge Senior Services and has been an active member in the community. Additionally she was appointed to the Roanoke Higher Education Authority by Governor Terry McAuliffe and serves on the board of Local Office on Aging.

“We’ve done a lot of great things in the City and I feel we’re moving in a positive direction. We are a progressive and diverse city,” she said and briefly spoke on the $multi-million Carilion/Virginia Tech development which will bring $465-million in revenue and over 800 jobs to the area.

Council member Anita Price and Mayor Sherman Lea led the line-up of those who spoke on White-Boyd’s behalf. Others were: Aaron Ewert, project manager, “The Bridges,” F&S Building Innovations, Inc. and representatives from Truist Financial, formed from the recent BB&T/SunTrust merger. Brenda Hale, who announced her personal endorsement, “clearly defined it was not made as local NAACP president.”

“Councilwoman Trish White-Boyd is a strong, determined advocate for social justice. Her knowledge base is widely respected. “She has and will continue to make a difference in our “Seven-time All-American City,” said Hale speaking from personal assessment.

Among those things White-Boyd mentioned as major to her campaign’s focus was her push for trade schools–an issue central to her since her first (unsuccessful) council run in 2016. She also raised the issue of financial literacy programs. To the delight of many in the audience, she announced the development of a new city bus station–an issue she categorized as “contentious” regarding council sessions on the matter.

White-Boyd is also researching the probability of new electric buses as part of the progressive city transportation upgrade. The new bus station is reported to have various restaurants and several shops.

Information disseminated from her camp listed other policy priorities including: “expanding Roanoke’s adaptive use programs to revitalize neighborhoods, finding solutions to increase access to affordable housing, and working with the city to recruit new businesses that will diversify employment opportunities.” She also plans to work with officials to “enhance public safety training for issues including mental health, sexual assault, disabilities and diversity.”

If elected White-Boyd pledges to “continue to focus on working directly with neighborhood advocates to serve the specific needs of communities.”