Rocky Mount PD promotes first woman to sergeant rank

ROCKY MOUNT–Officer Boreika Burwell of the Rocky Mount Police Department makes history becoming the first woman to be promoted to the rank of sergeant. Sergeant Burwell’s co-workers and immediate family were all in attendance during the recent surprise promotion ceremony. It was a proud and emotional moment as her mother, Sharon Law pinned Sgt. Burwell’s new brass badge.

Sgt. Burwell says what she enjoys most about her career is “being able to go out and interact with the community and make a difference whether big or small.”

The 28-year-old from Wirtz, VA has made her mark in the five years she has worked for the department, but being a police officer wasn’t always her goal. Burwell, a 2010 Franklin County High School graduate, described herself saying, “I was just an athlete in high school.” Burwell said she wanted to study sports science but while attending Ferrum College (playing guard for the “Panthers”) she fell in love with Criminal Justice.

In November 2014, Burwell was hired by the Rocky Mount Police Department. In January 2015 she began twenty-two long intensive weeks of training at the Cardinal Criminal Justice Academy in Salem, Va. where she earned the Virginia Law Enforcement Certification from the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS). Five years later she describes working for the department as “Great! I am way more advanced in my career than I ever anticipated.”

The intensive promotion process to sergeant included written testing, a project and interview evaluated by an oral review board consisting of a chief, sergeant and captain from outside agencies and one civilian human resources personnel.

Burwell says she is “Thankful to work for a department that has allowed her to grow as an individual and an officer.”

Chief K.E. Criner says “Rocky Mount Police Department is more diverse than it’s ever been and we continue to encourage women and minorities to apply.” Currently there are three women on Rocky Mount’s police force of twenty-four.

The newly promoted Sgt. Burwell wants to send a message to others who may be considering a career in law enforcement, “Law enforcement is a tough career but also an amazing and rewarding career. You truly get out of it what you put in to it. I am happy that I am able to play a part in keeping the town of Rocky Mount safe.”