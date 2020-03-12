Roanoke Valley Gives is back for 5th year!

Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia has announced that Roanoke Valley Gives, the first-ever valley wide online day of giving implemented in March 2016, will return. Nonprofits from throughout the Roanoke Valley will come together for this fifth powerful day of action on Wednesday, March 18, 2020!

This innovative online fundraising event encourages Roanoke Valley residents to donate as much money as possible in support of their favorite local charities in just twenty-four hours. Over 150 Roanoke Valley nonprofits have joined this year’s effort.

Collectively in 2019, organizations raised over $823,000 with 4,672 total gifts received. Carly Oliver, Foundation COO, noted “Give days had proven to be quite successful in other communities across Virginia and the United States. Our goal is to help nonprofits raise significant amounts of dollars for their organization in a very short period of time, to expand their donor base, and to provide them with an online giving presence and professional social media and related technical training. We do this work solely to benefit this community we love, as the Community Foundation does not receive any fee income from the give day.”

To further entice organizations to participate, the Foundation has again raised $10’s of thousands in the form of sponsorships to be awarded as incentive prizes throughout the day, for the organizations that raise the most money.

Poe & Cronk Real Estate Group is again the event’s Platinum Partner, and Ginny Jarrett and Katrina Goode of Davenport & Company are Gold Partners. More than two dozen other sponsors comprise the Silver, Bronze, Community Supporter, and Media sponsors. The Foundation indicated that it is still looking for additional sponsors for the day.

Roanoke Valley Gives will begin at midnight EST March 18 and continue until 11:59 p.m. that same day. Donors will go online to rvgives.org to connect with causes they care about and make tax-deductible donations to support the important work of their favorite Roanoke Valley nonprofits.

Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia the community foundation serving this region has worked for over 30 years to administer and make grants from hundreds of named endowment funds on behalf of the community. For more information, visit www.cfwesternva.org.

Platinum Partner Poe & Cronk Real Estate Group is locally owned and internationally recognized as the region’s leading full-service commercial real estate company.