The Ladies of Vision (LOV) Ministry invites you to its 8th Annual Domestic Violence Conference, “The New Me ~ No More Scars,” on Saturday, April 4, from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm. The conference will be held in the Pilgrim Baptist Church Family Life Center, 1415 8th Street, NW Roanoke, Virginia 24016. Councilwoman Trish White-Boyd, will serve as Conference Mistress of Ceremony.

The featured guest speaker will be Ms. Sophia Putney-Wilcox from Kalamazoo, MI, speaking on “Rising from Ashes.” Ms. Putney-Wilcox was 17 years old when she became a domestic violence survivor after enduring a horrific attack by her high-school ex-boyfriend. Ms. Putney-Wilcox’s abusive relationship nearly took her life, threatened the lives of her family and destruction of her home. Come and hear what gave her the motivation to fight back and become a victor and not another victim. Come hear about teenage abuse, the silent killer, and stigma that plague our young communities.

Then be enlightened by Ms. Jamie Starkey, Family Service of Roanoke Valley as she shares her message on “Reasoning The Unreasonable.” You don’t want to miss such powerful testimonies and messages!

Separate breakout sessions will be conducted for women, males, and young Adult/Teen Females. Local domestic violence agencies will also be available to provide information, assistance, and one-on-one counseling, as needed.

Inspirational music will be rendered by, Gloria Evans Williams from Jerusalem Baptist Church. A delicious lunch is included in the Registration Fee of only $20 for adults. Thanks to conference sponsors, LOV will again offer a limited number of seats for young women and young men, ages 13-22 free of charge. You are encouraged to come increase your awareness of Domestic Violence issues and the services available to victims and their families in the Roanoke Valley. You will receive much information from the testimonies and information shared by speakers, agencies, and facilitators.

“Due to the nature and content of this conference, children under 13 will Not be Admitted.”

For more information, call 540-556-3086 or email ladiesofvision@hotmail.com. You may also register online and pay the $20.00 conference fee with a credit card at www.ladiesofvision.org; or contact any LOV member at the following local Baptist Churches: Chestnut Grove, Spirit of Unity, High Street, Jerusalem, Maple Street, Morning Star and Shiloh; and at Mount Zion A.M.E. Registration forms are also available at the Pilgrim and Hill Street Baptist Churches, the Roanoke Tribune and the WTOY Radio Station. Registration deadline is Sunday, March 22. Hope to see you there!