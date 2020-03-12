Council candidates make their case

Jeffrey talks goals, city’s future after election

by Shawn Nowlin

All eyes were on Robert Jeffrey Jr. on March 5 as the magazine publisher officially announced his intentions to run for a seat on city council. Supporters came out in full force for Jeffrey. Community leaders, elected officials and longtime Roanoke Valley residents were all present at the Roanoke Country Club to hear Jeffrey make his case for why he is deserving of a council seat.

Mayor Sherman Lea, who has known Jeffrey for years, said, “I determine the character of a person based on how they deal with adversity. I told Robert two years ago not to be discouraged by the outcome because, in 24 months, he’ll be right back at the table.”

Said Jordan Bell, a community activist, on why he considers Jeffrey a role model: “Because he gives opportunities to young people like myself. He asked me a few years ago to start writing for his magazine, ColorsVA. If it wasn’t for that opportunity, I wouldn’t have been able to meet so many amazing people in Southwest Virginia. I don’t support a lot of people when it comes to politics, but I 100 percent support Robert.”

Community activist Tiffany Jordan, retired Veteran Brenda Hale, Bishop Jamal Jackson and Ryan Bell, co-founder of Belleffect, also spoke on Jeffrey’s behalf.

While several topics were broached, Jeffrey consistently emphasized the three pillars of his campaign: community engagement and accessibility, expanding economic opportunities and making the community safer.

“The point of everything that I do is to serve the community, which is why I’m excited to put my hat back in the ring for city council. Roughly 22 percent of our city is living in poverty, and we must change that. At the end of the day, council has one purpose, and that is to serve the City of Roanoke in a responsible and correct manner,” said Robert before referring to his wife Tina as his “ride or die” and “queen.”

Many lessons were learned from Jeffrey’s first city council attempt in 2018 when he finished just 325 votes behind incumbent independent Bill Bestpitch. The biggest takeaway was remaining passionate about the issues.

“Ultimately, it’s not about you; it’s about the work, serving others and having a hard shell to withstand derogatory or insensitive distractions,” said Jeffrey.

He added, “Even though I will maintain love and respect for the citizens of Roanoke, I do understand that everyone might not be reciprocal. To lead, you must be above that.”

Four individuals will play a prominent role in Jeffrey’s 2020 campaign: field operations manager Marcus Huffman, communications manager Karen Jones, consultant Will Sellari and his mother Evangeline, who oversees the fundraising.

Born in Lynchburg and raised in Roanoke, Jeffrey graduated from William Fleming High School in 1987. After studying business at Hampton University, he then went on to get a degree in journalism from Northwestern University.

For years Jeffrey lived in Seattle, and during his time in the Emerald City, he founded ColorsNW Magazine, a publication with a simple theme: “Celebrating our Similarities, Understand our Differences.” Once he returned home, Jeffrey fully embraced the opportunity to share that message with Southwest Virginia.

“I wanted to create a publication that showcased the great work that our community is doing, but I also wanted to enhance and showcase the value of our differences in our community to create understanding,” he said.

Trish White-Boyd, Anita Price and Michelle Davis currently occupy the three Roanoke City Council seats that will be up for election in November. While Davis has made it clear that she is not running again, Price has yet to make a decision.

Five people are vying for those three nominations: White-Boyd, Luke Priddy, Chief of Staff for Sen. John Edwards; Peter Volosin, a housing advocate who is on the verge of becoming a real estate agent; Kiesha Preston, a youth advocate; and Jeffrey. A firehouse primary on May 2 is when City Democrats will select their nominees.

In addition to being the board of Family Promise of Greater Roanoke and United Way of Roanoke Valley, Jeffrey is also vice-chair of both the Roanoke Democratic Committee and Goodwill Industries of the Valley board.

“I have great relationships in all areas of our city from different ethnicities, gender, sexual preferences and age. I respect all aspects of the city,” he said. “I’m excited about this opportunity to serve my hometown. If elected, I promise to do so with enthusiasm and passion.”

For more information about Jeffrey, including how to volunteer or make a financial contribution, visitrobertjeffreyforroanoke.com or contact (540)-344-2188.