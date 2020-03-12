Mayor seeks re-election

Officials tout Lea’s accomplishments

by S. Rotan Hale

Mayor Sherman Lea kicked off his reelection campaign Friday, March 6 at Berglund Center before a crowd of about 85 supporters.

Several area professionals spoke on behalf of the mayor who has led the city since 2016 when he was first elected to the position after holding a seat on City Council since 2004.

Councilwoman Anita Price leading proceedings read a letter of support from former TAP (Total Action Against Poverty) CEO Ted Edlich praising Lea for his focus on low graduation rates among local high school students.

“You insisted that Roanoke City School Board cooperate with a dropout retrieval program led by TAP,” Edlich stated in the letter.

Following much praise of Lea’s leadership on various levels, Edlich expressed his delight in “Roanoke City Council being the first to sign the International Compassionate City Charter,”–a measure enacted under Lea’s leadership.

“While many have brought Roanoke to its current climate conducive to business success I have to say Mayor Lee is a star,” said Diane Elliot, owner “Local Roots” restaurant located in Grandin Village.

She urged all to vote for Lea for “leading the Star City to ever more success in business, education, human relations, quality-of-life, the arts and listening to all segments of the population of our city.”

Among other officials who spoke was Richard “Dick” Cranwell former House of Delegates majority leader and local Democratic Chairman (2005-2010) who said Lea was “one of the best mayors Roanoke has ever had,” and referred to him as the “apostle of cooperation.”

Hamlar Curtis Funeral Home head Mike Hamlar, also spoke highly of the mayors accessibility. Hamlar told of two deals he’s currently negotiating and as a minority real estate developer–initiated the assistance of Mayor Lea who offered “encouragement and counseling.”

Endorsing on a personal level and not as president of the local branch NAACP, Brenda Hale added her support for the mayor calling him a “man or all seasons… and a mayor for all the people of Roanoke City.”

Hale praised Lea for his personal roles as a family man and spoke of his passion for the youth.

“He is motivated to invest in the youth of our community,” referring to his spearheading the Lea Youth Outdoor Basketball League held annually in Melrose Park.

After all was said from the hand-full of those who testified to the mayor’s ability to maintain his position, Lea addressed the crowd and basically followed suit with the group of officials and professionals who based on their credentials (and assessment) urged citizens to vote for Sherman Lea as mayor.

The Primary Election in May will determine who the Democratic Committee will endorse for City Council in the November 2020 General Election.

The three seats up for grabs are currently held by Democrat Trish White-Boyd, Independent Michelle Davis who is stepping down after one term and (the very popular) Councilwoman Anita Price who during her four terms (2008-2020) once served as Vice Mayor.