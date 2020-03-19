U.S. Cellular announces winners of Art Contest

Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea joined U.S. Cellular to announce the top three winners of its 13th Annual Black History Month Art Competition with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia at a recent celebration at the club’s 9th Street location.

In January, club members created original pieces of artwork in recognition of influential African-Americans, including business people, athletes, historical figures and celebrities. The 10 finalists’ art was displayed in U.S. Cellular stores during the month of February, where communities in: Roanoke, Salem, Christiansburg, Rocky Mount and Montgomery County voted for their favorites.

Winning artists were awarded prizes as follows: Tyler Turner, 17 years old, 12th grade, Patrick Henry HS – received $500 for 1st Place for a portrait of Notorious Big; Ashton Lafon, 14 years old, 8th grade, Shawsville MS – received $200 for 2nd Place for a portrait of Aretha Franklin; and Peyton Burks, 8 years old, 2nd grade, Garden City ES – received $150 for 3rd Place for a portrait of Jackie Robinson.

“It was our honor to showcase the creative and beautiful artwork that these kids created in our stores,” said Bertram Daniels, area sales manager at U.S. Cellular. “Highlighting influential African-American icons of the past and the present with these works of art from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia youth is one of our favorite ways to celebrate both Black History Month and the rich diversity of this country.”

U.S. Cellular’s Black History Month Art Contest is funded and supported by the company’s Network of Black Associates, an Associate Resource Group dedicated to creating a diverse company culture that attracts, develops and retains Black associates.