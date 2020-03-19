Moon runs for City Council

Veteran city employee announces candidacy amid promising endorsements

by S. Rotan Hale

Some candidates spend much time learning the system while others, as insiders, already know who’s who and the inner-workings of what’s going on regarding City Government.

Stephanie Moon is no stranger to Roanoke City government. As an insider she spent 40 years employed by the city–12 of which as city clerk, a position directly connected to Roanoke City Council.

During an event held Friday, March 14 at Holiday Inn, Valley View, Moon, who recently retired, announced her candidacy to run (as a Democrat) for one of three vacant seats on Roanoke City Council in the May 2 Firehouse Primary Election. The election will determine who the Democratic Committee will endorse for City Council in the November 2020 General Election.

Among Moon’s supporters at the announcement affair was Trequita Trials, longtime friend and former coworker who spoke of Moon as being “personable and highly motivated with a strong work ethic.”

After giving her personal assessment of the candidate, Trials read a letter of endorsement from Dr. Reginald Shareef, professor at both Radford Univ, and Virginia Tech and author of several notable works.

“Stephanie is an outstanding administrator who ran an efficient and ethical department. As such, she is the experienced public service with a clear vision of which I would like to see run in the next election,” Shareef said in his letter.

Another who spoke was her husband Earl Reynolds, current Deputy City Manger., Danville, Va. who testified to his wife’s stellar approach to her career, gained local, state and national recognition. His endorsement and others who spoke, was not only of praise but incorporated several stories that showed her humane side and a person of great faith.

“It gives me great pride to know that Stephanie has done the great things that she has and will do,” said Mary Hackley an ‘old-school’ local educator who spent 42 years with city schools and was Moon’s third grade teacher.

“I thank Stephanie for not giving up, regarding her recent retirement from the city, but will continue her efforts to serve the citizens of Roanoke.”

During her speech, Moon cited her 42 years in city government as a key qualification that equips her for a seat on council.

She is and has been engaged in a range of civic involvement including: coaching youth basketball, volunteering as a court-appointed advocate for women seeking to regain custody of their children, advocating for the homeless, youth mentoring and serving as PTSA president and vice president at William Fleming High School.

She said her goals on council would be: pushing the city to respond promptly to citizen concerns and deliver quality city services in an effective manner; work with neighborhood leaders and nonprofits to address neighborhood blight; promote business and job growth to reduce generational poverty; advocate for lifelong learning opportunities and support community policing programs.

The three seats up for grabs are currently held by Democrat Trish White-Boyd, Independent Michelle Davis who is stepping down after one term and Councilwoman Anita Price who during her four terms (2008-2020) once served as Vice Mayor.