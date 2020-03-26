Goodwill Stores closing, Donation Centers remain open virtual services available

At Goodwill individuals, families, and our communities are at the heart of everything we do. As we continue to see heightened concerns around Coronavirus (COVID-19) we have made the decision to close Goodwill stores effective Tuesday, March 24, at 6pm!

Donation centers will remain open* to continue to accept donations so Goodwill can continue to offer virtual services to the public during this critical time.

Store Donation Centers will accept donations; Monday – Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. & Sunday 12 noon – 5:00 p.m. Attended Donation Centers not located at Stores will accept donations Monday – Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. & Sunday CLOSED

\ Online shopping remains available for our customers, so you may continue to find treasures online at www.shopgoodwill.com/roanoke.

“Goodwill wants the community to know, we are here to help during this crisis,” states Kelly Sandridge, Vice President Brand Strategy & External Affairs. “We have worked hard over the past week to get Virtual Services online so the public can have access to both live classes and online training assistance. We are still enrolling in training programs for Information Technology and Healthcare, which can also proceed virtually. There is also an online Job Board of area employers who we have found that are hiring during this crisis. By continuing to donate and shopping online, you are supporting Goodwills ability to continue to provide these services.”