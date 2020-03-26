The 69th Anniversary of Roanoke Chapter of Chums, Inc.

On March 14, 2020 the 60th Anniversary of the Roanoke Chapter of Chums, Inc. was celebrated at the Holiday Inn Ordway Drive with a Dinner/Dance, joined by their Hums, guests and National Officers. EnVision band from Winston Salem, NC, provided music and a show for the evening.

The Roanoke Chapter was charted in March 1960 with members: Marian Claytor, Doris Elam, Janice Hale, Helen Hall (organizer) Constance Hamlar, Vernice Law, Gwendolyn Lawrence, Alice Roberts, Marzetta Thomas and Dorothy Walker.

The Chums was founded in 1946 in Norfolk, VA and is a 501C3 organization that provides opportunities for women to meet in friendship and fun, to encourage a spirit of helpfulness, and to use their many talents in service to the community. There are 36 chapters of Chums in the United States with the National Theme, “Listen to the children… enrich their lives.”

In 2019, the Chums donated over $160,000 to projects involving youth. Francine McLaughlin is Roanoke Chapter president.