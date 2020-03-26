Local NAACP Youth Honored Leaders

The Roanoke NAACP Youth Council presented its seventh annual Black History program on Sunday, March 1, in the William Fleming High School auditorium.

The “Impactors of Excellence Awards” program recognized and honored the following: Patrick Curtis, Sr., Garland Gravely, Eboni Harrington, Donna Welcher Lee, Rev. Anthony L. Holmes, Sr., QuoVadis Washington-Brown, Lorena Taylor, Rollins Wilson, and Richard Wilson for their untiring service to the community and the impact each has made on the lives of the youth members and in the community.

Music was provided by: the William Fleming/Patrick Henry HS Gospel Choir under the direction of Jeffrey Williams; The Positive Impact Ministries Praise Dancers under the leadership of Khyree English and Council members Simone Bryant and “Leah” also provided entertainment.

The youth are deeply appreciative of Roanoke City Public Schools, all participants and supporters for the respective donations and making the program a success! Chance Staples is council president.