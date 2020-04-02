Roanoke City offers payment of Taxes options

The City Treasurer’s Office reminds citizens that the Personal Property Tax Deadline is June 1, 2020, and the Real Estate Tax Deadline is April 6, 2020. Payment of taxes is essential because City of Roanoke departments (Fire-EMS, Police, Solid Waste, Fleet, and E-911) rely on tax dollars to provide services to our community.

In light of current circumstances associated with Coronavirus (COVID-19), all City of Roanoke Municipal Facilities are closed to the general public.

However, citizens may pay these taxes using one of the following options: Mail your payment to Treasurer, City of Roanoke, P.O. Box 1451, Roanoke, VA 24007; Use the payment drop box (checks or money orders only, NO CASH) located across the street from the City of Roanoke Municipal Building at 215 Church Ave., SW Roanoke, VA 24011; Pay by credit card using touch-tone phone at 1-800-272-9829 (jurisdiction code 1006); Pay online at www.roanokeva.gov/payments (a convenience fee will be charged for transaction); Pay online using eCheck: www.roanokeva.gov/payments (free service).

Citizens who have questions about the payment of taxes or need to set up a payment plan are asked to call the City of Roanoke Treasurer’s Office at (540) 853-2561 or click here.