Valley Metro announces passenger limits

Effective Thursday, April 9, Valley Metro will limit the number of passengers on buses to a maximum of nine passengers at any one time. This is an additional precaution in order to further encourage social distancing while using transit, and to follow Department of Rail and Public Transportation recommended guidelines.

Once a bus reaches capacity, the operator will not be able to board additional passengers until the onboard passenger count is below nine passengers; the operator will then allow boarding up to the nine-passenger limit. Additional buses will be in service, as available, to assist with capacity. To facilitate the availability of having additional buses available, peak-hour service will be suspended.

Fixed route buses will operate on an hourly schedule during the service day and the Starline Trolley will operate on a 15-minute schedule during the service day. Smartway will operate on the normal schedule.

All Valley Metro passengers are encouraged to plan ahead, as the bus may reach capacity before arriving at your stop. Individuals are asked to only take essential trips on Valley Metro during this COVID-19 Pandemic.

If you have questions, please contact Kevin Price, General Manager of Valley Metro, at 982-2222.