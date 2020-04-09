by Dina Hackley-Hunt,

Director of Education and Outreach

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month. SARA-Roanoke stands at the forefront of the battle to eliminate sexual violence against all women. However it is critical to note that according to the U.S. Department of Justice, African-American girls and women experience higher rates of rape and sexual assault than their Caucasian, Asian and Latina counterparts.

In February, SARA-Roanoke held a conference entitled Domestic Violence and Cultural Considerations in the African-American Community. Allied professionals were given a unique opportunity to examine why sexual and domestic violence in the African-American community has largely been cloaked in silence.

Informally known as ‘Black Love Matters,’ the conference explored topics related to cultural factors as historical trauma, distrust of police and other human service systems, working with men and the role of the church in addressing violence in the community.

It is SARA-Roanoke’s hope that those working with victims will be more sensitive and aware of cultural humility. In addition, the conference highlighted the importance of culturally specific counseling and gave participants the opportunity to interact with African-American members of the mental health community. More community conversations of this type are planned for the future.

SARA-Roanoke (Sexual Assault Response and Awareness) is the sexual assault crisis center for the Roanoke Valley. SARA supports survivors of sexual assault over the age of 13 and their families through counseling services, a 24-hour crisis hotline, and advocacy. Educational programming and community outreach are also provided.

To reach the administrative office, please call (540) 345-7273 or visit sararoanoke.org.

To reach the hotline, please call (540) 981-9352.