Imbalance-the primary root of evil…

writing essay essay on a raisin in the sun https://lynchburgartclub.org/free-resume-search-of-private-companies/ cialis 20 mg dosis best dissertation chapter writing sites au definition of a hero essay http://belltower.mtaloy.edu/studies/finance-homework-help-online/20/ go to site herbal viagra 4u co uk viagra quick delivery bj pinchbecks homework helpers https://www.nationalautismcenter.org/letter/case-study-example/26/ forced viagra and tied up thesis about game theory levitra 100mg overnight delivery medtabz sfu thesis defence calendar how to choose the right career essay ged essay scoring guide get link algebra homework help online http://teacherswithoutborders.org/teach/writing-argumentative-essays/21/ http://fall.law.fsu.edu/stay.php?home=how-to-write-an-essay-on-your-hometown patient registration representative resume sample sample format of thesis paper newman essay in aid of a grammar of assent follow purchase perscription viagra cheap top expository essay editor service for phd gmo essay http://belltower.mtaloy.edu/studies/professional-cv-and-resume-writing-services/20/ We have heard it said throughout time, “Money is the root of all evil.” In this new unbridled society we find it instead to be imbalance, as the even distribution of weight, wealth, knowledge, opportunity and other essential components depend upon proper balance to remain sturdy and upright-society no exception!

The infant, upon entering this world of existence learns first the art of balance before being able to walk independently-society no exception. But man, having been endowed with free will, does not have a history of balance especially when dealing with others, whether in academic, business, sports, political, corporate or other arenas.

Knowledge is among the most wonderful of gifts that God has bestowed upon man alone to such superior degree and it is incumbent upon everyone to acquire it! Yet public school systems of this model nation have historically chosen to enforce them with grave imbalance and some continue to do so through different tactics. The obvious moral and spiritual decay resulting from strengthening this root of evil weakens society as a whole worldwide.

Wisdom on any scale is contingent upon a combination of knowledge, experience and good judgment all being threatened by a current trend of dumbing down and sexing up society as a whole with insufficient spiritual balance.

“Among the greatest of all services that can possibly be rendered to Almighty God is the education and training of children,” state the Baha’i Holy Scriptures. “Were there no educators all souls would remain savage.” It is for this reason in this new time cycle that early spiritual education, as well as public education and training, should be obligatory and not voluntary.

It is therefore enjoined upon the mother and father as a duty “to strive with all effort to train the daughter and son; to nurse them from the breast of knowledge and to rear them in the bosom the of sciences and arts.”

Installation of such early inner controls creates far more effective societal balance than enforcement of outer disciplinary controls later in life.

Emanating also from such balance will come appreciation, an element has becoming totally lost in today’s society, as children continue to become mere recipients from birth of every imaginable and unimaginable wish or desire, with no invested interest in any of it.

I was struck by how simply it was put in one Sunday morning message during one weekly Mormon Tabernacle Choir program (that I never miss).

“Appreciation and happiness are synonymous.” People who appreciate the least of things tend to be happier than others who are always looking for happiness (and love) in all the wrong places as both are within us–if God by whatever Name) is within you. It’s a matter of attitude, formed through early spiritual as opposed to religious training.

The difference was most succinctly explained for me by a Native American I once heard being interviewed over Public TV when asked the difference replied: “Religion is what you get when you’re scared to go to hell. Spirituality is what you get when you’ve been there!” he stated with stone face.

What better explanation could come from what better source?

And from the Baha’I Holy Writings for this “New Day of God” with new spiritual GPS we read (and desperately try to apply)”…And now I give to you a commandment which shall be for a Covenant between you and me; that ye have faith! That your faith be steadfast as a rock that no storms can move, that nothing can disturb; and that it endure through all things–even to the end! As ye have faith, so shall your powers and blessings be!

This is the balance; this is the balance, this is the balance!” (~Investigate!)