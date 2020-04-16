Kroger delivers much-needed Poultry to Feeding SW Virginia

https://www.nationalautismcenter.org/letter/google-thesis/26/ closed thesis statement definition essays written in hindi websites for essay writing paper writer services https://grad.cochise.edu/college/thesis-format-uk/20/ thesis writing service uk kamagra cheap viagra where to buy viagra in rio de janeiro source site Montelukast green viagra pills how to write a conclusion for an expository essay cheapest paper writing service http://go.culinaryinstitute.edu/write-essay-on-my-country-in-hindi/ denver creative writing phd here http://mechajournal.com/alumni/thesis-writing-service-reviews/12/ mit chemical engineering hanes thesis best online resume writing services mit essay prompts 2016 follow source url dissertation nursing how to write essays faster enter follow revising vs editing academic papers examples https://grad.cochise.edu/college/kuhs-thesis-guidelines/20/ best resume writing services for teachers At a time when fresh meats and poultry are in high demand, Kroger Mid-Atlantic sent 15 pallets of chicken to the Feeding Southwest Virginia. Valued at more than $34,000, the donation comes when the food-bank is seeing a dramatic increase in need due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Kroger also sent two additional pallets to Rescue Mission Ministries, a partner agency of Feeding Southwest Virginia.

“We’re doing what we can to help the people and organizations that keep the community fed and healthy. We know they’re struggling with the rise in need and we’re looking for creative solutions to give back,” said Allison McGee, Kroger Mid-Atlantic corporate affairs manager. “When we learned about the fresh product available to donate, we had to move fast and we knew there was a great need in Southwest Virginia.”

“These are challenging times and the face of hunger has changed yet again with so many people out of work as a result of the pandemic,” said Pamela Irvine, president, and CEO of Feeding Southwest Virginia “Partners like Kroger who are committed to fighting hunger are helping us through this time and we’re thankful for their extra effort.”

In addition to this donation, Kroger Mid-Atlantic donated $20,000 to ensure that school children in Alleghany and Covington Counties continue to receive meals despite being out of school.

As part of its Zero Hunger Zero Waste mission, Kroger established the Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation where customers can give back to food insecure communities by donating at the checkout or choosing to roundup their purchases to the nearest dollar at every self-checkout lane. Learn more at ZeroHungerZeroWasteFoundation.org.

About Kroger’s Mid-Atlantic Division:

The Mid-Atlantic Division operates more than 100 stores in Virginia, West Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Ohio. Based in Roanoke, VA, the Mid-Atlantic Division employs about 14,000 associates. Kroger Mid-Atlantic is dedicated to eliminating hunger in the communities it serves through partnerships with nine Feeding America food banks and numerous local organizations. Zero Hunger | Zero Waste is aimed at ending hunger in Kroger communities and eliminating waste in stores by 2025. Kroger also supports breast cancer research, the military and their families and more than 4,000 nonprofit organizations. Kroger Mid-Atlantic donated $5.5 million to charity last year and 3,295,485 pounds of food-to-food bank partners.