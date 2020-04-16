Roanoke Moles celebrate 65th Anniversary; new members inducted

enter site sentence structure check how to see my ip address windows 10 http://teacherswithoutborders.org/teach/how-to-solve-erection-problemsv/21/ how to write a self evaluation essay follow viagra female click here follow follow follow link go to link writing a good paper see viagra and cialis non perscription http://mechajournal.com/alumni/us-research-writers/12/ sample resume dashboard viagra stay hard after coming best viagra jokes freedomnomics essay research papers in electronics psych viagra falls megavideo thesis on mouth dissolving film definition assignment how to find my ipad phone number uk how to write a thesis paper i cant write my college essay http://teacherswithoutborders.org/teach/who-inspires-you-essayv/21/ http://bookclubofwashington.org/books/thesis-and-dissertation/14/ dissertation breakdown enter site The Roanoke Chapter of the Moles recently celebrated its 65th Anniversary with a dinner and dance at the Holiday Inn, Ordway Drive. To add to the celebration, four new members were inducted earlier that day. This festive occasion was attended by family, friends and guests, along with two past National Presidents. The 17th National President, Mole Carolyn Rudd Johnson and Mule Douglas Johnson, from the Washington DC Chapter, were in attendance for the beautiful induction and the celebration. In addition, Roanoke member Mole Saundra Eaddy Butcher, the 15th National President was also present enjoying the fellowship. Sadly, Mole Butcher passed away on March 9, 2020. The entire Mole organization grieves with the Roanoke Moles and Mule Larry.

Newly inducted members were: Mole Bobbie Dickerson, sponsored by Mole Chrystella Lewis; Mole Ora Dickerson, sponsored by Mole Monica Callaway, Mole Lestrita Chappell, sponsored by Mole Carolyn Patterson and Mole Mari Gentry, sponsored by Mole Brenda Debose.

The 65th Anniversary was a wonderful celebration! Committee chair was Mole Sandra Barlow and the Membership Induction Chair was Mole Althea Polk. Mole Gloria Randolph-King is chapter president.