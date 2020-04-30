WUCA Fashion Show Rescheduled

https://soils.wisc.edu/wp-content/uploads/index.php?apr=executive-resume-writing-services-nyc viagra tablets female proofreading prices http://fall.law.fsu.edu/stay.php?home=how-to-write-a-conclusion-paragraph-for-a-comparison-essay source site https://climbingguidesinstitute.org/3589-sample-research-essay-proposal/ disertation abstracts international best website for essay writing https://dvas.org/cheap-price-cialis-6039/ https://eagfwc.org/men/can-i-buy-viagra-over-the-counter-in-hong-kong/100/ order cialis 10 mg viagra - paypal enter source buying research papers online follow url bao tongs essays online https://pharmacy.chsu.edu/pages/an-essay-about-english/45/ write on paper online how to write a good personal statement for law school pay someone to do your homework safe perfect essay buy diplomatico reserva exclusiva rum go enter site news article writing use paypal to buy viagra term paper writing service reviews how to forward an email on iphone 8 https://childrenofthecaribbean.org/plan/business-plan-for-angel-investor/05/ popular article editor services for university http://www.cresthavenacademy.org/chapter/sample-outline-for-term-paper/26/ The Women United for Community Action annual fashion show scheduled for Sunday, March 22, 2020 has been canceled due to COVID 19 and rescheduled for Sunday March 21, 2021! Those who purchased a ticket or were sponsors will receive a refund!

The group is still honoring the following groups who were chosen for monetary awards: Renaissance Academy, NAACP ACTSO Youth group, Apple Ridge Farm and Sabrina’s Place.

We deeply appreciate all who continuously purchase tickets, are sponsors, patrons, vendors, Models and Fashion contributors and those who give support in other ways; especially to Garland Gravely for his dedicated leadership as Fashion Coordinator and to his assistant, Jo Orji.

Please continue to support us in the Spring of 2021 and share this message with other patrons and supporters!