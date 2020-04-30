https://pittsburghgreenstory.com/newyork/thesis-abstract-about-music/15/ http://www.cresthavenacademy.org/chapter/analysis-of-case-study-sample/26/ source site viagra side effects vision enter how can i mass delete emails on iphone 6 best personal essay ghostwriter site for school https://homemods.org/usc/an-essay-on-teachers/46/ top business plan proofreading websites for masters viagra online england good apple homework helper answers creative writing english essays thesis examples for history https://www.nypre.com/programs/best-admission-paper-ghostwriting-sites-for-school/37/ research paper on atm services becoming a writing researcher business plan of company the process essay examples internet paper http://pejepscothistorical.org/education/best-term-paper-writers-website-au/03/ famvir without prescription 5000 word essay can you buy viagra over the counter source site see bachelor dissertation sample undergraduate thesis order herbal viagra cialis and viagra mixed how do i set up email on my iphone xs professional phd essay writer sites uk by Rev. A. Ziglar

The Youth of Mount Zion African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church have partnered with the vision of their pastor, Rev. Amy Ziglar to be a part of the solution and not a part of the problem.

Because of the pandemic, Governor Ralph Northam has recommended that face coverings be utilized while moving about in the community.

The CDC (Center for Disease Control) provided several face mask patterns, sew and no-sew versions on their website. The YPD has decided to make mask to give away to those persons that the Dillard’s Food Pantry (Food Bank of Mount Zion) serve as well as to the community.

Sis. Elizabeth Williams, director, YPD (Young People’s Department) as well as the director of Noel C. Taylor Academy along with Sis. Marilyn Hairston, president, Missionary Society, Mount Zion and youth have produced kits that contain one mask, a pattern and instructions taken directly from the CDC website. The youth cut out patterns and attached the message, “God loves you and wants you to protect yourself. Wear a mask.”

The design for the message was developed by Rev. Elsie Wright. The youth, along with the director prepared the kits and began to pass them out Friday, April 24. The mask will be distributed again on Friday, May 1. The team has prepared 100 kits and 40 additional masks. These no-sew masks are made from laundered new t-shirts.

The premise behind having a pattern and instructions for persons to make their own is to promote use of masks worn in the community. Most individuals have a t-shirt in their home and can make their own masks. “We do not just want to give away fish, we want to teach people how to fish,” Rev. Ziglar states.

The making of the masks can be viewed on the Mount Zion A.M.E Church Facebook page as a video was made that actually shows the pastor and ladies of the church cutting out the masks from t-shirts. The video also has a bonus tutorial that shows how to take the sleeves of the t-shirt and make two additional masks; one extra large men’s t-shirt can make as many as five masks! The left over fabric can be cut to make filters for the masks. Tissues, fabric and paper towels can be used as filters also. These are not hospital regulation masks but masks that could potentially stop a person from spreading the virus. Sometimes a person can be A-symptomatic and not know they even have the virus and spread it to another person that could have a pre-existing condition such as high blood pressure, diabetes, heart trouble, COPD, etc.

Rev. Ziglar inquired among the youth as to why they feel people do not wear masks. The answer to the pastor was shocking. The answer was that there are persons who do not believe that COVID-19 is real.! Rev. Ziglar asks “why is it that others do not believe that it is real?” Whose grandma, grandpa or other loved one should die for people to believe?” Rev. Ziglar was and is very appreciative to the youth for sharing a viewpoint that she had not heard.

The virus is still spreading in the state as well as here in Roanoke. If we are going to survive this crisis we must wear masks while in public. We must wash our hands with soap for over 20-seconds, wear gloves and practice social distancing. If we are not going to be a part of the solution, we are a part of the problem.

The pastor, members and youth of Mount Zion AME Church in Roanoke, are determined to be a part of the solution.