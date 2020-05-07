Feeding Southwest VA receives $105,000 in support

explanatory essay definition see url go to site cover letter for inventory control clerk how do i setup email on my iphone 7 thesis topics in womens studies write an essay on importance of english language source link essays writer essay about why i didnt do my homework veuillez essayer resume cv writing services comprehensive essayВ how to write case study click https://www.upaya.org/teaching/eassy-about/21/ essay international enter https://coveringthecorridor.com/rxonline/buy-viagra-melbourne/43/ example of methodology part in research paper cialis online express delivery anthropology homework help online bj pinchbecks homework helpers go a cause and effect essay should be written http://wnpv1440.com/teacher/thesis-defense-prayer/33/ http://jeromechamber.com/event/free-cheat-essays/23/ thesis custom skin source url how to change a photo album name on ipad thesis binding royal holloway what is a dissertation defense As food banks continue to feel the strain from COVID-19, Kroger continues to find ways to help feed communities during this trying time. This week, Kroger Mid-Atlantic donated $50,000 in cash to Feeding Southwest Virginia, an amount that will provide approximately 200,000 meals.

Since the onset of the pandemic, Kroger Mid-Atlantic has sent more than $105,000 in product and cash to Feeding Southwest Virginia, including 15 pallets of chicken and a $20,000 in gift cards to help ensure children have access to meals despite no longer being in school to receive free and reduced-lunch programs.

“We are inspired by the work of Feeding Southwest Virginia during these complex and uncertain times, and we are doing our best to bring much-needed food and resources to those struggling with hunger right now,” said Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager for Kroger Mid-Atlantic. “It’s comforting to know that our food bank partners are filling so many needs around our communities, and we will continue to look for solutions to support them.”

Kroger Mid-Atlantic works with the Feeding Southwest Virginia on a year-round basis to identify areas where the food bank needs support. With the current community health crisis, the need for resources has been amplified and the food bank is working hard to meet demand across southwest Virginia.

“Like many food banks around the country, we have seen a dramatic increase in need due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Pamela Irvine, president and CEO of Feeding Southwest Virginia. “During this time, it’s comforting to know that partners like Kroger are willing to step up. This donation is going to go a long way in providing our neighbors with much needed nourishment.”

In total, Kroger Mid-Atlantic has directed over $300,000 to hunger relief efforts in recent weeks. A variation of product and cash gifts, the donations have gone to restocking food bank shelves, replenishing food pantries for seniors, ensuring children have access to meals since schools closed and more.

Kroger Mid-Atlantic also is working with Feeding America and their partner agencies by collecting non-perishable food items. Customers can support these efforts by donating the non-perishable food items into bins, which have been placed at the front of Mid-Atlantic stores.

The Kroger Co. Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation recently announced a $3 million commitment to rapidly deploy hunger-relief resources to communities disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The Kroger Co. Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation’s $3 million commitment will be equally distributed between the Foundation’s nonprofit partners, Feeding America and No Kid Hungry.