Carlton Bell: A life of service memorialized

how much watermelon for viagra effect thesis-education.gr see go https://pharmacy.chsu.edu/pages/essay-editing-service/45/ resume for loss prevention associate level 1 heading in apa format https://nyusternldp.blogs.stern.nyu.edu/how-do-i-search-for-an-email-in-gmail-on-my-ipad/ buy viagra online inu essays on heroism custom letter editing websites for university dissertation or thesis difference follow site write a bibliography from a website https://bigsurlandtrust.org/care/viagra-en-farmacia/20/ follow analysis of neoclassicism in context essay full auth3 filmbay yo12i aj of enlightenment ht https://rainierfruit.com/will-viagra-increase-testosterone/ how to write an informative essay thesis enter time study template cialis vs viagra cual es mejor national junior honor society essay samples buy viagra phentermine weight loss prescription http://www.nationalnewstoday.com/medical/ed-medications/2/ viagra en jovenes natural https://www.guidelines.org/blog/thesis-examples-persuasive-essay/93/ http://belltower.mtaloy.edu/studies/recent-college-grad-resume-cover-letter/20/ india essay writing https://pharmacy.chsu.edu/pages/what-is-an-integrated-case-study/45/ the biological importance of plants to humans essay https://childrenofthecaribbean.org/plan/essay-writers-wanted/05/ by S. Rotan Hale

Some people live a quiet life of service–their deeds unrecognized except by the friends, relatives, associates and most of all, those affected by the inspiration gleaned from such quiet soldiers.

Carlton Bell, 63, passed away Saturday, April 11, was recently celebrated as such a man.

As an educator Bell, in 1991, most notably became the principal of Vermont Elementary School, San Bernardino, CA where he made history as the first Black principal there in 100 years.

Various community members joined his immediate family Katherine Marsh-Bell, ex-wife (of 14 years) and their three children: Ryan, 31, Jordan, 29 and 23 year-old Kiana in praising Bell for his years as a conscientious father, educator and volunteer with the NAACP as well as other organizations.

Bell moved to Roanoke in 2000 where he became assistant principal at Hurt Park Elementary School and later became the school’s principal. In 2012, he was a truancy officer at William Fleming High School where he stayed until his retirement in 2018.

Due to new social distancing requirements because of the coronavirus that doesn’t allow gatherings of more than ten people–a group gathered Friday, April 24 outside William Fleming High School for a memorial service to pay their respects.

Some who attended sat in their cars, while others stood by watching the proceedings that were held in lieu of a formal funeral for this quiet yet accomplished man.

Brenda Hale, president local chapter, NAACP praised Bell for his involvement with local NAACP ACT-SO program students as well as his work with youth at Loudon Ave. Christian Church where he chaired the Scholarship Committee and Youth Recognition.

Local chapter VP Gloria Randolph-King, chair, ACT-SO program reflected on her time as assistant principal at Forest Park and Bell was principal at Hurt Park.

“We had similar situations with low functioning students. We had a problem and we really needed to get the SOLs up,” King said. “Carlton and I formed a good partnership and we had teachers to do training and we all worked with the students.” She also spoke of his involvement with a program “Precious Pearls” that started at Forest Park and Bell continued at Hurt Park.

Randolph-King closed her remarks reflecting on his volunteer work with ACT-SO, a program he had been with since its inception in 2011.

The memorial was enhanced by Bernadette “BJ” Brown, known for her soul-stirring vocals, accompanied by pianist DeRon Lark (keyboard), who performed two songs most appropriate for the somber occasion.

“I’m so proud of that service heart that Carlton passed on to his three children,” said Councilwoman Anita Price–making note of the fine and up standing character of the siblings.

“Carlton was such a jewel with a kind heart and a man of few words but what he said influenced everybody,” said William Fleming principal Archie Freeman.

His wife Katherine sat close by visibly moved during the service as the children spoke fondly of their father and the balloons, once released, headed for the heavens in honor of Carlton Bell– a fallen soldier.