Carilion Medical Center’s Medical Executive Committee presented a check to Dr. Brenda Hale, R.N., president of the Roanoke Chapter NAACP. In a recent meeting, the Committee discussed its commitment to combat racism and inequality in healthcare and in the community following the killing of George Floyd on May 29. The $5,000 gift was made to support the work of the Branch and its Youth in a demonstration of solidarity on human rights and justice issues.