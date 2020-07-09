Annual Debutante Ball cancelled

For the second time in its 67-year history, the annual Debutante Ball, presented by the Altruist Club of Roanoke, will not be held! The decision to cancel this year’s event was based on the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic that has created a great deal of turmoil throughout the world.

With the virus still raging throughout America and numbers growing in Southwest Virginia, the club determined executing a ball this year would not be possible.

“It truly saddens us to pull the plug, but what choice do we have,” said Carolyn Shovely, who serves as the organization’s business manager.

“It really is heartbreaking because there were a few girls who have been involved with the ball for a number of years who were excited to be debs this year.”

Club members discussed the matter numerous times before unanimously agreeing to not hold the 2020 ball.

The three seniors who were looking forward to participating in the Debutante Ball and had signed up to take part are: London Paige, William Fleming High School and Governor’s School is the daughter of Daniel and Holly Paige; Angela Grace Penn, Patrick Henry High School, is the daughter of Courtney and Angela Penn; and Brianna Wilson, William Fleming High School, is the daughter of Marvin Earl and Lorena Taylor-Rollins

Throughout its nearly seven decades, the Altruist Club’s Debutante Ball has awarded more than $275,000 in scholarships and grants to college-bound senior girls. The club is already planning for the 2021 ball.

For more information contact Carolyn Shovely at 540-562-2353, Mollie DeBerry 540-520-8752 or Andrea Haley, 540-580-8458.