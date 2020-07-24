REA opposes opening City Schools

Roanoke Education Association (REA) is quite concerned about the Board’s proposal to reopen schools. We applaud the time and effort by the Task Force, but don’t agree with your plan.

You indicate that the plan is flexible, (RCPS is ready to pivot between this hybrid approach to 100% virtual or 100% face-to-face). REA asks that you reconsider the entire hybrid approach and consider a maximum 2-day face-to-face or 100% virtual school, considering the increase of COVID-19 cases in the Roanoke Valley. Personnel not only work in Roanoke but may live in Salem, Roanoke County, Botetourt, Lynchburg, etc. Consider possible virus transmission in different localities.

This plan was begun and completed before the increase in COVID-19 cases in Roanoke, which should make this plan moot. The following information is supplied by Bob.Cowell@Roanokeva.gov and released by Mayor Lea:

“As of this afternoon [July 13, 2020] based on information provided by the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 6,765 hospitalizations (currently 1,129 hospitalized with 21% of ventilator capacity used) and 1,968 deaths Statewide. There have been at least 752 confirmed cases reported in the City of Roanoke. The age group with the highest current number of cases in our area is 18. The current positivity rate for our area (the number of positive cases against tests) is 6.8% compared to the average for all Health Districts which is at 6.8%. There are currently at least 29 active hospitalizations in our area. In the U.S. as of this afternoon there were at least 3.37 million cases and 137,000 deaths.”

As of this morning, July 18, there are 139,266 deaths in the United States and new forecasts project more than 157,000 deaths by August 8. Numbers released this morning from the Virginia Department of Heath indicate there are 9 new probable or confirmed coronavirus cases in the Roanoke Valley. State health officials report 5 new cases in Roanoke City, 1 new case in Roanoke County, and I new case in Botetourt County and 2 new cases in Salem. Roanoke City has 622 confirmed Covid cases resulting in 10 deaths.

Whereas COVID-19 was more widespread among older adults, young people are now its target—our high school population. Virginia has seen an increase in new cases among people in their 20s. “According to Dr. Fauci, “Younger people, on average, are less likely to become severely ill and die of Covid-19–although many do. They can also spread it to older people who are much more vulnerable to severe infection and death.” Are we willing to take that risk? Are we playing Russian Roulette with the lives of our students? One infected person can infect 59,000 others in a matter of weeks.

The survey indicated that 99% of employees said they would be willing to comply with such policies and procedures in the workplace (examples: remaining home when ill, temperature screening, wearing face coverings, practicing social distancing 6 feet when applicable and handwashing). Of course, this is a commonsense approach to safety and health. Teachers are compliant and willing to return to work but not with the increase in COVID-19 cases.

Classrooms

REA survey results indicate 75% teachers said they would feel comfortable returning to the worksite but not at four face days at a worksite with 70% students, the equivalent of attendees at a musical concert or a rally. When you look at our high school populations, these numbers range 1000-1400 students. When restaurants are limited to 50% capacity, how can we house 70%? When parties are limited to 250 people, how can we have more students in school? How can you safely house and distance this many students six feet apart when classrooms are supposed have limited students? What about the fine arts classes, art, choir, band, etc. Will physical education students wear masks while exercising or playing sports? Can the choir sing through a mask, or are they exempt from singing? This is not maximizing instruction in a safe environment. It is giving COVID-19 carte blanc, an open invitation to devour and kill.

Again, 78% teachers said they would feel comfortable returning to school in person two days a week BEFORE the latest rise in COVID-19 cases in Roanoke and surrounding areas.

Come into any high school during class changes. It will be impossible for students to maneuver through the halls with safe distancing, even if 2-3 classes are dismissed simultaneously. There will need to be a wait in the halls for other students to transition from one room to another. Then, will rooms be cleaned between class changes? We don’t have the personnel to do this. How can teachers do this and monitor hallways during the time it takes to change classes? When do teachers go to the bathroom?

Day five is reserved for ‘deep cleaning.’ What is ‘deep cleaning’? Is it disinfecting tables, chairs, door handles, books, etc.? Will the virus know day 5? Infection can occur day 1-4. Deep cleaning on day 5 is one day too late. Deep cleaning will need to be done every day, not merely on day 5.

By the way, who enforces student mask wearing? Will students be allowed to enter class or remain if they refuse to wear a mask? Are they sent to the principals’ office? Do we call parents during class to say child won’t follow rules?

Elementary and Middle Schools

Staggered school times present hardships for parents who must work. Not all personnel live in Roanoke city, and they must make arrangements for childcare.

Special Education

We are aware of federal guidelines for special education students who are bound by IEP’s.

Bathrooms and Hall

Do you know how many students use the bathroom per class period? Will there be bathroom attendants to clean bathrooms after each student/teacher use? Does water work correctly in every sink? Is hand sanitizer available? Water fountains will be shut off. Will bottled water be provided?

Cafeteria

How will meals be provided? Cafeteria or classrooms or hall kiosks?

Buses

Who is taking student temperatures at the bus stop? Many people with COVID do not have temperatures. Additionally, students can bring the virus into the schools.

Personnel

What happens if a teacher or student tests positive for COVID-19? Will schools close for ‘deep cleaning?’ How will sick days be handled? Must accrued sick days be used or special COVID-19 days? What about substitute teachers? Sometimes it is difficult to get substitutes on a regular day. Who is coming in on COVID-19? How will substitutes be trained in the changed protocol this year?

The REA survey indicates that 33% of responders say they have a medical condition that compromises a safe return to school and 47% have a family member in jeopardy. Those 33% could work virtually. What accommodations are being made for those who are immune compromised? Who do these teachers notify? There should be one person in HR who deals with this as HPPA laws should not be violated as ADA accommodations are made, and principals who evaluate these workers should not evaluate them on health conditions this year or any year. If employees can work virtually, they are protecting their family.

Again, the Roanoke Education Association implores the Board to reconsider its proposal from a 4-day hybrid plan to a maximum of two days or to a totally virtual school. After the decrease in COVID cases, then we can revisit the plan.

Thank you, Bettye Bell, President

Roanoke Education Association