Roanoke NAACP Youth Council installs new officers

The Roanoke NAACP Youth Council installed its newly elected officers and Executive Committee members on Sunday, July 26, 2020 in the William Fleming High School student parking lot and given the oath by NAACP Branch President Brenda Hale.

The 2020-2021 officers are: President- London Paige; First Vice President-Brianna Wilson; Second Vice President- Uyen Tran; Third Vice President-Yolanda Joseph; Secretary-Daphenie Joseph; Treasurer-Angela Grace Penn; Advisor-Gloria Randolph-King; First Asst. Advisor, Lorena Wilson; 2nd Asst. Advisor, Dawn Bryant and Asst Treasurer- Nyla Palmer. The Asst Secretary and Committee Chairs have been appointed but were unable to attend.

This year, the Council had 15 graduating members, but due to the Covid-19 restrictions the Roanoke Branch was unable to have its Annual Citizen of the Year Awards banquet where the graduates usually received their NAACP Kente stoles. Subsequently, the attending seniors were presented their stoles on Sunday.

These seniors who all had 4.43 GPAs are: Chance Staples, Salem HS-Immediate Past President who served 2 years will attend Sanford Univ.; Elyse McFalls, WFHS Valedictorian-will attend Duke University, and Dylan Tran- Northside HS Valedictorian will attend University of Virginia.

Deepest appreciation is extended to all past officers for the work they accomplished during the past year! Kudos also to all of the faithful chapter chairpersons and members for their dedicated service. Elyse McFalls chaired this event along with her committee members, London Paige, Uyen Tran and Brianna Wilson. The Youth Council is most appreciative of the community’s support throughout the past year, especially at the Juneteenth Celebration and the Inpactors of Excellence Awards program.

The Council is currently preparing to join the Roanoke Branch in the upcoming “Drive Thru Voter Registration Drive on Saturday, Sept. 5, at WTOY. The youth will be selling hot dogs, nacho ships, drinks, and baked goods between 10:00a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Come out and register to vote! If you are already registered, come help the youth with their fundraiser.

The Youth Council meets each 2nd and 4th Sunday at 6:00 p.m. currently via Zoom and new members are needed to continue to make compliance. Please send interested names to gloriaran4648@gmail.com, as great things are happening!

For more information, contact Gloria Randolph-King at 793-0811.