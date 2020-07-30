Virginia Warriors Elite 2024 wins 2020 basketball Championship

Congratulations to the Virginia Warriors Elite 2024 for winning the (NTBA) National Travel Basketball Association National Championship in the Gold Bracket last week (7/19-25/2020) in Myrtle Beach, NC.

In the past 4 years the team has won numerous tournament championships; one commonwealth championship and three NTBA state championships. These young men from SW Virginia have worked hard and never gave up on what they wanted to accomplish and in 2016 they made it to the “Sweet 16,” then to the “Elite 8” in 2017, and in 2018 & 2019 they finished in the final four. This year they finish as the 2020 National Champs!