National NAACP ACT-SO is coming to You!

For several years, the Roanoke Branch NAACP ACT-SO Olympians and leaders have attended the National Competition and reported on the results. This year, You Can See It Virtually!

This year, the ACT-SO competition will feature all local Gold Medalists from across the country in their respective competitions, August 12-14, and close with the 42nd National ACT-SO Competition and Awards Ceremony on Saturday, Aug. 15.

Family members, churches, supporters, and others are encouraged to watch and support Roanoke’s Olympians.

Although we do not know the exact time our youth will compete; is the schedule of competitions as follows:

Wednesday, Aug. 12,: Performing Arts 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. EDT

Dance/Ballet; Dance/Traditional; Dance/Contemporary; Dance/Modern; Dramatic Arts/Acting; Music/Instrumental Contemporary; Music/Vocal Classical; Poetry Performance; Music/Instrumental Classical; Music/Vocal Contemporary; Oratory.

Roanoke Olympians- Lynn Park- Music Instrumental Classical (Cello); Kameron Washington-Brown-Music/Vocal Contemporary (Healing); Janiah Merchant- Poetry Performance- (original poem)

Thursday, Aug. 13: Stem, The Visual Arts, And The Culinary Arts Round 1, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. EDT

STEM–Architecture; Biology/Microbiology; Chemistry/Biochemistry; Computer Science; Earth & Space Sciences; Engineering; Mathematics; Medicine and Health; Physics; VISUAL ARTS-Drawing; Filmmaking; Painting; Photography; Sculpture; Culinary Arts Skills Challenge 1

Roanoke Olympians— London Paige- Biology/Microbiology; Uyen Tran- Chemistry/Biochemistry; Dylan Tran- Engineering; Elyse McFalls- Medicine and Health

Friday, Aug. 14; The Humanities, Business, Culinary Round 2, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. EDT Music Composition; Playwriting; Short Story; Culinary Meal Prep; Original Essay; Poetry: Written; Entrepreneurship Hospitality Management Sustainable Bldg. Teams

Roanoke Olympian—Janiah Merchant- Poetry/Written

Saturday, Aug. 15, The 42nd NAACP ACT-SO Awards—A Virtual Celebration of Achievement, Culture and Excellence 3:00 pm. EDT

Please register to watch the competitions! Without being there in person, many of our youth will have the opportunity to see what the competition is all about.

For more information, contact Gloria Randolph-King 540 793-0811 or Sheila Herron at 540 521 5388.

*In order to view the competitions, participants should use the following link to register for viewing: https://ev12.perigonlive.com/1-evtac6e1b125d274fac9659a2d17504647a. You must register and use Zoom.*