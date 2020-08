Congratulations to the VA Warriors 6th Grade Basketball Team for winning the National Travel Basketball Association (NTBA) National Championship on July 18, in North Carolina.

The team was formed nine years ago by Coach Bill Hankins (hand in air)with assistant coaches Juan Hankins and Aaron Helton and consisted of 14 players from SW Virginia. The current team consists of players from Roanoke and Wytheville The team has been together for 3 years.