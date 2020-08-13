Roanoke Links award seven scholarships

The Roanoke Chapter of The Links, Inc. has awarded scholarships to seven 2020 high school graduates.

The recipients are: Jayden Akerson a graduate of Cave Spring High School who will attend Virginia Commonwealth University – $1,000; Selna Shi, a graduate of Blacksburg High School who will attend VCU – $850; Cartlie Vincent, a graduate of William Fleming High School who will attend the University of Virginia – $500; Maya Coles, a graduate of Patrick Henry High School who will attend Radford University – $500; Sharon Chen, a graduate of Northside High School who will attend Virginia Tech – $500; Natalie Love, a graduate of Northside who will attend Saint Mary’s College (Notre Dame, Indiana) – $500; and Lauren Hale, a graduate of Northside who will attend Virginia Western Community College – $200.

Roanoke is one of 288 chapters of The Links, Incorporated, one of the oldest and largest volunteer service organizations of women who are committed to enriching, sustaining and ensuring the culture and economic survival of African Americans and other persons of African ancestry.

Carolyn Patterson is president of the Roanoke Chapter; Rhonda Poindexter is vice president.