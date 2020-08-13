Community mourns sudden death of restaurant owner, father

by Shawn Nowlin

He was someone who almost always had a smile on his face; the type of individual who would use any resources he had to help the less fortunate. Those who knew him best say he was considerate, reliable, courageous, and approachable.

Ray “Chauncey” Savage, born 1984 in Connecticut, lost his life on August 8 after his motorcycle struck a vehicle pulling into Williamson Road. According to Roanoke County Police, the 36-year-old died at the scene.

Ayanna Savage Jones, Ray’s older sister, was at the location where her brother was struck within minutes. She says she recorded the scene and went live on Facebook to provide context to what actually happened. Once the news became public, photos, condolences, and messages of sympathy immediately flooded social media.

Said longtime friend Trista Clark, “I am so sad to hear Ray Savage passed. He did so much for the community. I pray that his story lives on forever.”

James Cook, a former co-worker, expressed, “Ray was the type of person to go the extra mile to get the job done. He never cheated the process and worked extremely hard for everything that he got.”

In 2018, Savage opened a restaurant in Salem – Cheesesteak Factory & Jerk House at 524 E 4th Street. Savage was well-liked because he treated everyone with respect, according to Jasmine Hall, a regular customer. “At least once a week for the last year I purchased something from the menu, Hall said, and he was always there to brighten up my day. Now that he is gone, I doubt that I’ll ever eat another cheesesteak again, she added.

The restaurant wasn’t just a job for Savage, it was an opportunity to give back to the community. Friends recounted how he would happily give free meals to those who were hungry.

“I’ve personally seen him provide food to people in need on the streets. He never asked for credit and never publicized his kind gestures,” Jamal Jones said.

It remains unclear whether or not the Cheesesteak Factory & Jerk House will remain open. When reached by phone multiple times for comment, no one answered.

Savage was a father to four daughters and enjoyed spending quality time with them. Over the years, positions he held include being a nurse, party promoter, entrepreneur, and security guard, among others.

Desmond Jones says he was driving on the interstate when he heard the news. To gather himself, he had to pull over to the side of the road. “I was in total disbelief. To be perfectly honest, I still am. I literally spoke to him on the phone last week and he was telling me how proud he was of his children.

Savage, according to friend Michael McGeorge, believed that, despite some variances, the human race has much more in common than it does in difference. “He supported my craft as a graphic designer when few did. He allowed me to design his logos, menus and flyers. Ray was just an all-around great guy. He purchased coats during the winter, provided school supplies in the fall and fed the homeless year-round,” McGeorge said.

When asked in 2018 what motivates him, Savage responded, “I just love life. I have been blessed with an amazing family and group of friends. The Salem community has supported my restaurant since the first day and for that, I am forever grateful. I give back because that is what I was taught. If we all did more acts of kindness without expecting anything in return, the world would be a much better place.”

Plans for a memorial service have not been finalized.