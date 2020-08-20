Mastering the responsibility of “trust”…

“O ye rich ones on earth! The poor in your midst are My trust; guard ye My trust, and be not intent only on your own ease.”

From this passage taken from the Hidden Words of the Baha’I Writings can be found several hidden meanings. We instantly equate poverty by economic status but poverty is of many kinds. In the Holy Bible we read: Blessed are the poor in Spirit for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.

The un and under educated are academically poor whereas the psychologically and morally depraved are spiritually impoverished. How utterly poor are the increasing numbers of distorted individuals, groups, organizations and promoters whose words, actions and products, attributed to Constitutional “freedom of speech,” contribute freely to the loose morals and lewd dress and behavior that is socially accepted in today’s free society.

Also today’s children are capable of accessing limitless unmonitored info from various sources. Who’s guarding the trust? O ye materially rich ones on arth! The homeless and other economically poor in your midst are My trust; and especially ye spiritually rich ones on earth; the morally bankrupt among us are “My trust”; guard ye My trust! In the midst of the overall decadence currently gripping the nation as a whole, the necessity of pooling strengths is becoming more popular throughout the nation among all segments of society.

It has been said, “the mind cannot fathom what a paradise this world would be were we not so obsessed with who gets credit for what! The magnitude of this statement far exceeds our wildest imagination in the realms of politics, science, medicine and technology as well as on corporate, organizational and even individual levels.

One must wonder, how many great ideas, life altering and life saving drugs or natural discoveries, fuel and energy saving or other technology is being withheld because the wrong ones might obtain credit and/or subsequent control. Likewise many acts of seeming altruism and doing the right thing become nullified when done for wrong reasons according to the Holy Scriptures.

As mankind matures our interdependence becomes more obvious on an ever broadening scale as it becomes increasingly clear…”The world has become too small for anything but brotherhood, and far too dangerous for anything but peace!”

