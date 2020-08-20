Georgia Newsome abduction gets statewide attention

by Freeda Cathcart

On Monday morning, Aug. 17, Georgia Newsome’s family gathered again on the Oliver Hill Courthouse steps to ask the public’s help to find Georgia. They were joined by people who came out to support them including, Brenda Coles from the Richmond Chapter of the National Action Network.

Georgia’s sister clutched the American flag to her heart that was used to cover the coffin of Georgia’s husband after he died serving our country in the military. “Georgia’s husband died to protect our freedom and this is how his wife has been treated,” said Bernadette Lark. Georgia Newsome was taken suddenly away from her family on July 23, 2020 by her guardian ad litem, Stephanie P. Cook. The family found the flag in a pile after Cook sent men to the house to remove anything of value from the home.

Brenda Coles explained that the Newsome family is not alone in losing their loved ones through unfair court proceedings. Since 2018, legislation has been introduced into the General Assembly to prevent tragedies like the one Georgia’s family is currently suffering from happening. This past year the Virginia Bar Association opposed the bill leading to its failure in the General Assembly.

“A local Judge should not have allowed Georgia to be taken from her family, Coles said.” She told the crowd this judge had decided not to run for re-election to the House of Delegates in 2013 in order to provide care for his mother who wasn’t well. She said he should have protected Georgia’s family and she also pointed out that it was unethical for the family’s lawyer, Melvin Hill, to not require the judge to recuse himself from the case because of his connection to Hill. Coles is helping the family file papers with the court for a rehearing.

Brenda Coles is going to bring this case to the attention of Al Sharpton’s National Action Network to launch a petition to change the state law so other families can be protected from the injustice of losing their loved ones.

In the meantime Georgia Newsome’s family continues to plead for any information about the well being of Georgia.