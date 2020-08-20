Roanoke launches Financial Empowerment Center

by Jazmine Otey

Many say a healthy workplace environment is key. For Darion Boisseau, Roanoke’s Financial Empowerment Center (FEC) is the epitome of such.

“I’ve worked for other organizations and they were good, but this organization feels like family,” Boisseau, a FEC counselor, said. “When you have a healthy work environment, you’re able to provide better.”

Roanoke’s FEC launched in late July through the partnership of the City of Roanoke with the national Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund (CFE Fund) and Freedom First Enterprises. It offers free financial counseling to Roanoke residents as well as those in neighboring communities.

During each one-on-one session, individuals can get advice on how to pay off debts, establish and/or build credit, increase savings, manage finances and more. The program is available to anyone seeking financial coaching and isn’t limited to low-income households.

“It’s completely free and there’s no, underlying incentive or agenda,” Boisseau said. “We’re really just trying to give back to the community and help with financial literacy and growth because some of this stuff wasn’t taught in school.”

Roanoke’s FEC is part of a national program created to help local government leaders offer free financial counseling as a public service within their community. Since its origin in 2008, the national program has assisted over 100,000 individuals throughout the U.S. reduce roughly $146 million of debt.

Boisseau and a myriad of other FEC team members were excited for the program to launch right here in Roanoke.

Boisseau said that the support of her co-workers helped to ease her stress during their intensive training period prior to their launch. The initial training is required by FEC and must follow the requirements outlined in the CFE Fund’s FEC Counselor Training Standards.

The training includes lessons on financial elements, behavioral techniques, cultural competency and more. At times she was able to meet with her co-workers to go over portions she had questions about or to help someone else understand a portion they had trouble with.

“Everybody’s just so nice, and not nice as we can do whatever we want,” Boisseau said. “It’s nice like constructive criticism, but positive in helping us grow.”

Boisseau said that one of her biggest supporters within the organization is her supervisor Keri Garnett. The pair met when Boisseau worked for the Housing Authority and attended partnership meetings with different community partners and agencies in the Roanoke Valley. When FEC prepared to launch, Garnett knew Boisseau would be the perfect fit for the program.

“I knew that with her heart and her professionalism that she would make a great counselor, and I was right,” Garnett said.

FEC also aims to establish a healthy and supportive environment for its clients. Boisseau emphasized that FEC counselors aren’t only concerned with a client’s financial troubles but also with building a good rapport for each one.

“We never want anyone to belittle their clients or go straight to the point and get the numbers. It’s not really about that,” Boisseau said. “It’s about building relationships and once you build the relationship, the growth will come because they feel secure with you and they feel safe.”

FEC hopes to continue servicing a broad demographic of people within the community in a healthy and comforting way. Anyone looking for financial advice is encouraged to sign-up for a session on their website.

“I’m not here to judge you, I want you to feel comfortable,” Boisseau said. “I let clients know that they’re not the only one trying to learn or grow. We are a here to support clients on their financial journey.”