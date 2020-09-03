Jabberwock 2020 Virtual Showcase

Due to Covid-19, the live Jabberwock 2020 performance had to be cancelled. However, come join us for a virtual show at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, with tickets to the Virtual Show available on Eventbrite.com.

Jabberwock 2020 contestants are:

Shauna P., daughter of Solomon and Natalie P. and granddaughter of Henry F. Shauna, is a sophomore who is passionate about dancing. She is on the Honor Roll, a Student Varsity Cheerleader and participates in Indoor/Outdoor Track. In her church, Shauna is a Praise Dancer a Youth Group member and also Vice President of the ELLE Academy. She enjoys modeling, babysitting, doing hair and makeup and spending time with friends. Her future plan is to attend a college/university and major in Performing Arts.

Arianna R., is the daughter of Kiann T. and Ronnie R. and her stepfather is Arthur. As a junior, Arianna has been active in local recreational sports and community-based groups for teens. She currently works part-time and is a member of Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA). Arianna plans to attend an HBCU, major in social work and minor in communication. After college Arianna aspires to become an entrepreneur owning a beauty studio and creating her own make-up supply brand. Her interest is listening to music, singing, songwriting and poetry. Her long-term goal is to write books to encourage females to strive for perfection while working out imperfections.

Sadejah W., daughter of Shemeka L. and Pierre W. is a senior athlete who plays many sports including track, cross-country, cheer squad, and soccer. She is a member of Delta GEMS and Upward Bound. Her hobbies include helping others, having fun and taking road trips. Despite her strong involvement in numerous after school activities she always manages to remain a diligent and focused student.

Jada V. is the granddaughter of Dr. John and Jo Ann V. and the daughter of Ayana V. She is a 16 year-old junior who maintains the A/B Honor Roll. She serves as Class Secretary and Historian and on the Executive Board of Student Council and is a member of the Color Guard in the marching band. Jada holds a third-degree Black Belt in Karate and is an active youth member at her church where she also serves on the Youth Ensemble Choir and the Praise Dance Team. Jada is also active in her community as a volunteer at the Roanoke Area Mission (RAM) House and a Feed &Read volunteer. Her future plans are to attend a four-year college and become a Child Psychiatrist.

Shamiya B. is the daughter of Yschika S. and Shareef M. and her honorary father is Warren S. She is a spunky 11-year-old 5th grader who is very outgoing and loving. Shamiya loves sports with football as one of her favorites. She played football in 2019 for the Star City 611 where she was the only girl. Shamiya is interested in the sciences and her future aspiration is to become a physician.

Zoey O. is the daughter of Shaunaray O. and Brandon L. Since birth Zoey has spent many hours on the Oasis of Bennett College, partaking in campus festivities including theater performances as early as 6 months old and reigning as “Little Miss Bennett College” at a young age. As a fourth grader, she spends her leisure time drawing, reading, and singing and loves modeling and taking pictures. She also volunteered at the local animal shelter in Greensboro, NC. and hopes to one day become a veterinarian because of her love for animals.

Emanuel F. is the son of Emanuel F, of South Carolina and Yolandas T. of Roanoke and is currently a freshman. Emanuel enjoys being active in outdoor sports, being on the football team, and has worked as Basketball Manager for the J.V team. He is considered to be a good friend with a good heart and loves to make others smile. Emanuel enjoys spending time with family and friends and participating in church activities and local clubs. In the future Emanuel plans to attend a four-year university and major in Behavioral Science or Law.

Chris S. is the son of Jammie and Janet S. As a graduating senior, Chris’s hobbies are basketball and spending time with family and friends. He is an active Beta Club member, Distributive Education Clubs of America (DECA) member and was inducted into the National Society of High School Scholars. Chris was also captain of his high school Track and Field team, ambassador of a Mentoring Men program and represented the State of Virginia in track and field while in Australia! He also served as president of the Renaissance Academy and is a youth usher and active member of the Youth Counsel at his church. His lifelong goal is to attend a four-year college/university and obtain a degree in International Business, then pursue a Master’s in Business Administration.

Escorts:

MacKenzie B. – an 11th grader and daughter of Neil B; the escort of Emanuel F.; Christopher D. – a 10th grader and son of Corinna and Jason D. and escort of Arianna R.; Cy H. – an 8th grader, son of Cicely M. and Jermaine H. and the escort of Little Miss Shamiya B.; Jada M. – a 10th grader, and daughter of DeAnna and Uwezo M, and the escort of Christopher S.; Jerel R. – a 10th grader, son of Jerel and Rhonda R, and the escort of Shauna P.; Jonathan V. – a 10th grader, grandson of JoAnn and John V. Jr, and the son of Ayana V. is escorting Sadejah W.; Cameron U. – a first-year college student, the son of Rhonda T. and Carlton U. is the escort of Jada V.; Carlos W. – a 6th grader, son of Angel W and Carlos W. and escort of Little Miss Zoey O.