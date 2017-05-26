Law-Philmon named Certified Nurse Educator

Lincoln University’s Nursing Director and Chair Sharvette Law-Philmon, MSN, RN, NEA-BC, CNE, has earned the designation Certified Nurse Educator after meeting strict eligibility criteria and successfully completing a rigorous certification examination developed and administered by the National League for Nursing.

“The NLN’s Academic Nurse Educator Certification program has conferred new visibility and stature upon the academic nursing community that is long overdue,” said Beverly Malone, CEO of the NLN. “Through the certification program we have made clear to the ranks of higher education that the role of nurse educator is an advanced professional practice discipline with a defined practice setting and demonstrable standards of excellence.”

Professor Law-Philmon is a Roanoke native, attended Roanoke City Public Schools and is a 1996 graduate of William Fleming High School. She obtained her cosmetology license shortly after graduating from high school and before starting her undergraduate degree in nursing she earned her Master of Science in Nursing from the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA, and graduated magna cum laude from Howard University in Washington, DC, with a Bachelor’s degree in Nursing in 2000. She started her nursing career at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, and has practiced nursing in Minnesota and Pennsylvania. She is director and Chair of Lincoln University’s Nursing Program.

Her prior higher education experiences include teaching community health and psychiatric mental health nursing as an adjunct faculty and Associate Course Director; she has approximately 12 years’ experience in higher education including leadership positions as an assistant, associate, and interim dean of allied health, emergency services, and nursing. She completed all doctoral coursework in higher education leadership and is currently writing her dissertation focused on teaching and learning in nursing education at Historically Black College and Universities.

Law-Philmon is the daughter of Ernestine Petty Law and James W. Law of Roanoke. She currently resides in Pennsylvania with her 10-year-old son.