Prolific saxophonist returns for Dumas benefit

Adrian Crutchfield shows off at Leap for Legacy concert

by Jazmine Otey

“I came here to make a statement and defend my home. When anybody threatens my home—I come home,” famed saxophonist Adrian Crutchfield said to the sizeable crowd at the “Leap” for Legacy Concert held Saturday evening (7/1) outside the historic Dumas Hotel on 1st Street downtown (aka the Yard).

The concert, however, wasn’t just any show but a benefit to save and preserve the historical and culturally important hotel.

The building, currently owned by Total Action for Progress, has been up for sale for several months and could potentially disconnect much of the Black community from the rich history it holds.

The hotel was one of the only local businesses that the Black community could go to see talented musicians perform during the dark and oppressive period of segregation. As one of Roanoke’s most well-known historical landmarks, it was where a copious amount of music legends such as Duke Ellington, Louis Armstrong and Dizzy Gillespie stayed.

“My parents worked very hard for the type of work that they were in. They had the privilege of meeting a so many talented personalities that traveled the world over,” said Darthula Lash, aka “Baby Mac” Barlow, whose family owned the legendary hotel.

“It was during the time that many Blacks, regardless of status, were not allowed to go to White establishments particularly hotels,” Barlow added.

The “Leap” for Legacy concert, served as a true leap to preserve not only the legacy but the rich history surrounding the Dumas Hotel for future generations.

“This is something that we need, this is the last of urban renewal and we got to keep it,” said Richard Chubb, a good friend of the Barlow family who is a key member of the Dumas Hotel Legacy Inc., the community group that has been in negotiations regarding the sale of the Dumas.

The event had a wide selection of entertainment and from the very first opening performances, kept the audience well entertained and the grove going.

Featured was Terry Brown performing with a Jazz ensemble, Nafateria Hash with Soulful Essence and Herb Coles who sang three songs–one accompanying his wife.

The event also featured poetry readings by Tramere Monroe, (Crutchfield’s cousin); Ashley Rhame and a several others. Each spoken word performance was captivating and spoke of powerful topics as the lives of African Americans and issues regarding the Dumas project.

The excellent performances all led to a power-packed show by Crutchfield as headliner. The native Roanoker was backed by a quartet of extremely talented musicians: Evan Brice, keyboardist; Koknosh Lismon, bass; Carmelo Smith, guitar and Chris Kee on drums.

Crutchfield didn’t fail to give the crowd just what they came for with his musical dexterity–switching between alto and soprano saxophones with a charismatic stage presence that had everyone under his spell.

He performed various R&B favorites like “Weak,” by JoJo, “Yearning,” by Charlie Wilson, “Remember the Time,” by Michael Jackson, etc.

He also performed several originals from his new solo album “Leap” going as far as telling the story behind each song and relating it to the audience.

“I don’t care if you don’t buy one record, as long as you donate money to our heritage,” Crutchfield said referring to the concert’s objective.

The ultra-talented artist made sure that everyone was well fed as he totally quenched their musical thirst.

The euphoria spread as he encouraged them to get out of their seats and dance to the beat under the starry summer sky.

At one point, he stepped from the stage to serenade and dance with one lucky audience member and poet, Ashley Rhame. The extraordinary concert concluded with him paying tribute to his mentor and one of his best friends, Prince, a music legend whom he performed with before the legendary artist unfortunately passed away April 21, 2016.

I am absolutely amazed at how our people and others of different races came together for this affair,” said Barlow.

“This night has been superb and has memories that I will carry as long as God gives me a good mind and my heart is open to all those who turned out.” “I thank you with everything that I carry in my very soul, this has been a truly special event in an everlasting way,” she said as this truly extraordinary affair came to a close.