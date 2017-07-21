Roanoke College and private state institutions make appeal to high schoolers

Attention rising high school juniors and seniors! Roanoke College and other Virginia private colleges and universities want to make the process of choosing a college easier.

Between July 24-29, Roanoke and 23 other colleges are teaming up to promote campus visits for Virginia Private College week, an annual 6-day initiative sponsored by the Council of Independent Colleges in Virginia.

During this week, participating colleges will host campus tours and information sessions twice daily for rising high school juniors and seniors and their families, along with prospective transfer students. The sessions will cover everything from the college experience in and out of the classroom as well as the admissions and financial aid process.

There is an incentive for visiting several campuses over the week. Students will receive three application fee waivers if they visit at least three of the participating institutions. The waivers can be used at any college that participates in Virginia Private College Week, even if a student does not visit that institution during the week.

Virginia Private College Week is one of the busiest six days of the year for campus visits at Roanoke. Last year, 140 families visited the College during the week and they traveled from an array of states, including Florida, Georgia, New York, Vermont, Pennsylvania and New Hampshire.

“Private College Week is designed to give students a healthy first look at Virginia colleges,” said Brenda Poggendorf, vice president of Enrollment and dean of Admissions & Financial Aid at Roanoke. “We encourage students to visit their top colleges again during the academic year when campuses are alive with students and faculty.”

Roanoke tours and information sessions will be held Monday through Friday, July 24-28 at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. daily and Saturday, July 29, only at 9 a.m.